Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innoviva, Inc. is focused on the development, commercialization and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. The company’s portfolio of respiratory assets partnered with Glaxo Group Limited, including RELVAR(R)/BREO(R) ELLIPTA(R) and ANORO(R) ELLIPTA(R). Innoviva, Inc., formerly known as Theravance, Inc., is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Shares of NASDAQ INVA opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. Innoviva has a 1-year low of $9.21 and a 1-year high of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 27.60 and a quick ratio of 27.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.92. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.55.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $100.81 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 51.66% and a net margin of 72.56%. Analysts anticipate that Innoviva will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Marianne Zhen sold 2,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $44,888.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,617.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Innoviva in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Innoviva in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Innoviva in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 660.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter.

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

