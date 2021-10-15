InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Short Interest Up 250.0% in September

InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of INPOY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.74. 2,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,621. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.00. InPost has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $11.34.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INPOY shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of InPost in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of InPost in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.03 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. The company operates self-service parcel dispatch and collection points, as well as automated parcel machines (APM). It operates through three segments: APM, To-Door, and International.

