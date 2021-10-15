Inscription Capital LLC Makes New $328,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 144.4% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 197.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of XBI stock opened at $127.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.86. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $110.07 and a 52 week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

