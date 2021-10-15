Inscription Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,086,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249,102 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,949.8% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878,877 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $780,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,602 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,938,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,141 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,030,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $420,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,907 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $845,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $1,702,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,759 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,429.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,780 shares of company stock worth $15,239,515 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Shares of EW opened at $111.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.13. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $70.92 and a 52 week high of $123.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.