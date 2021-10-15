Inscription Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OHI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 15.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 186.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 15.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,432,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,461,000 after purchasing an additional 197,342 shares in the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OHI opened at $30.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.43. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $28.08 and a one year high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 82.97%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OHI. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Capital One Financial cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.77.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

