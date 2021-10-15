Inscription Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Realty Income in the second quarter valued at about $115,243,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 44.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,195 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,130,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,946,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,054 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 232.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,105,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,519,000 after purchasing an additional 772,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth about $50,746,000. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

O stock opened at $69.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.32, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.42 and a 200-day moving average of $68.55.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

