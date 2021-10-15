Insider Buying: DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK) Director Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK) Director Vincent Duhamel bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$49,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 231,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$113,190.

Shares of ADK opened at C$0.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.84 million and a P/E ratio of -14.57. DIAGNOS Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.42 and a twelve month high of C$0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.70.

DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.08 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that DIAGNOS Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based interpretation services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, the United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy.

