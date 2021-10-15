Insider Buying: THG Plc (LON:THG) Insider Purchases 16,709 Shares of Stock

THG Plc (LON:THG) insider Damian Sanders acquired 16,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 298 ($3.89) per share, with a total value of £49,792.82 ($65,054.64).

Damian Sanders also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Damian Sanders purchased 5,217 shares of THG stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 560 ($7.32) per share, with a total value of £29,215.20 ($38,169.85).

THG opened at GBX 305.80 ($4.00) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 562.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 598.90. THG Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 248.60 ($3.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 837.80 ($10.95). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.18.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of THG from GBX 885 ($11.56) to GBX 675 ($8.82) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Liberum Capital dropped their price objective on shares of THG from GBX 1,080 ($14.11) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 715 ($9.34) price objective on shares of THG in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of THG from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 624 ($8.15) price objective on shares of THG in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 724.80 ($9.47).

THG Company Profile

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

