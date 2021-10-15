Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Sells 33,330 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.89, for a total transaction of $5,462,453.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cloudflare alerts:

On Tuesday, October 12th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.07, for a total transaction of $4,935,173.10.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.69, for a total transaction of $4,489,217.70.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.83, for a total transaction of $4,327,233.90.

On Friday, August 27th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total transaction of $4,120,921.20.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $4,123,587.60.

NYSE NET traded up $2.41 on Friday, reaching $167.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,177,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,897,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -372.64 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $168.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.38 and its 200-day moving average is $103.76.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Cloudflare by 434.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 66.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on NET shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $111.97 to $105.52 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.97.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.