Insider Selling: Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Sells $845,640.00 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $845,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of EW opened at $111.57 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $70.92 and a 52 week high of $123.27. The firm has a market cap of $69.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

