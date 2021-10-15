Insider Selling: Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Sells $845,640.00 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $845,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of EW opened at $111.57 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $70.92 and a 52 week high of $123.27. The firm has a market cap of $69.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.75.
Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.
About Edwards Lifesciences
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
