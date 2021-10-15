Insider Selling: JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Insider Sells 1,238 Shares of Stock

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) insider Robin Leopold sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.41, for a total value of $201,063.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSEARCA:AMJ traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,100. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.39. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $21.05.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,285,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,106,009,000 after acquiring an additional 628,380 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.3% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,792,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,474,000 after acquiring an additional 152,709 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,966,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,622,000 after acquiring an additional 78,366 shares during the last quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the second quarter valued at $216,670,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 754,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,834,000 after buying an additional 12,561 shares during the last quarter.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.