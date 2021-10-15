Insider Selling: Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CFO Sells $1,617,001.92 in Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CFO Duston Williams sold 43,632 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $1,617,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Duston Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nutanix alerts:

On Thursday, September 16th, Duston Williams sold 19,336 shares of Nutanix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $807,084.64.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $35.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.88. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $44.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $390.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.70 million. Nutanix’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Nutanix by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Nutanix by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 22,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Nutanix by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTNX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a report on Monday, October 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.