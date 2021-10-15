Insider Selling: Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total transaction of $1,350,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Leigh Vosseller also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 12th, Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00.
- On Wednesday, September 15th, Leigh Vosseller sold 3,500 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $437,500.00.
- On Monday, September 13th, Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.75, for a total transaction of $1,207,500.00.
Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $134.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $136.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.09 and its 200 day moving average is $101.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 2,686.54 and a beta of 0.28.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on TNDM. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth $1,898,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at about $1,922,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.
Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
