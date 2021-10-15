Insider Selling: Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total transaction of $1,350,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Leigh Vosseller also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

On Tuesday, October 12th, Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Leigh Vosseller sold 3,500 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $437,500.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.75, for a total transaction of $1,207,500.00.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $134.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $136.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.09 and its 200 day moving average is $101.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 2,686.54 and a beta of 0.28.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. Tandem Diabetes Care’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TNDM. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth $1,898,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at about $1,922,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.