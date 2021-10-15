Insider Selling: VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Major Shareholder Sells 51,162 Shares of Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 51,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $1,092,820.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

V-Tw Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 13th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 25,936 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $513,273.44.

On Monday, October 4th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 25,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $509,000.00.

On Friday, October 1st, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 15,148 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $323,561.28.

On Monday, September 27th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,441 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $473,280.69.

On Thursday, September 23rd, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 75,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $1,494,750.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 15,477 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $303,503.97.

On Tuesday, September 14th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 20,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $391,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 75,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $1,554,750.00.

On Monday, August 30th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 46,375 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $908,486.25.

On Friday, August 27th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,114 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $454,000.42.

NYSE VZIO opened at $19.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.52. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $401.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VIZIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in VIZIO during the first quarter worth approximately $30,314,000. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in VIZIO during the first quarter worth approximately $24,140,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in VIZIO during the second quarter worth approximately $22,854,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in VIZIO by 77.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,656,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,750,000 after purchasing an additional 721,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in VIZIO during the first quarter worth approximately $16,741,000. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

