Insider Selling: Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CRO Sells 2,655 Shares of Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CRO Robert J. Traube sold 2,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $50,869.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ZUO stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,561,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,830. Zuora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average of $16.43.

Get Zuora alerts:

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.89%. The company had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.41 million. Zuora’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Zuora by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Zuora by 8.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZUO. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zuora has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.43.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.