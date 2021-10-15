Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN) Short Interest Update

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the September 15th total of 110,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 657,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

IINN stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.54. 306,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,013. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $6.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.23.

Separately, Aegis started coverage on Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd is a specialty medical device company. It engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of proprietary respiratory support technology. Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd is based in RA’ANANA, Israel.

