Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Intellectus Partners LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,540,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,482,000 after purchasing an additional 164,409 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $730,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 12,080 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $45.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.93. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $46.34.

