Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intesa Sanpaolo is a new banking group resulting from the merger between Banca Intesa and Sanpaolo IMI. It has leadership in the Italian market and a strong international presence focussed on Central-Eastern Europe and the Mediterranean basin. Intesa Sanpaolo intends to become a benchmark for the creation of value in the European banking sector. The new Group brings together two major Italian banks with shared values and improves their opportunities for growth as well as enabling enhanced service for retail customers, significant support for development of business customers and an important contribution to growth in all the countries where it operates. “

ISNPY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

ISNPY opened at $17.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $57.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.89. Intesa Sanpaolo has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

