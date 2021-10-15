Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Earns Buy Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their buy rating on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on INTU. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuit from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $481.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $544.55.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $543.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $550.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $487.32. Intuit has a twelve month low of $312.05 and a twelve month high of $582.96. The company has a market capitalization of $148.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total value of $8,199,718.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,693.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total value of $907,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. FMR LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 18.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,405 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Intuit by 1,180.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,189,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $582,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,374 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Intuit by 4.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,651,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,000 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 48,992.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 835,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 833,367 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 24.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,590,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $992,285,000 after purchasing an additional 505,137 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

