Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Short Interest Up 508.9% in September

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, an increase of 508.9% from the September 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DWAS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 60.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 486,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,402,000 after purchasing an additional 182,649 shares during the period. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $15,062,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 273,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,300,000 after buying an additional 71,556 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 657,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,068,000 after purchasing an additional 39,086 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,734,000.

Get Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of DWAS opened at $91.62 on Friday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.93 and a fifty-two week high of $96.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.