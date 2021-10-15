Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) to announce earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings. Investors Bancorp reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $207.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.05 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $17.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Investors Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Shares of ISBC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.48. The stock had a trading volume of 930,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709,919. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.45. Investors Bancorp has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $15.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.57%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Investors Bancorp by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Investors Bancorp by 267.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

