Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 43,132 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,145% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,464 put options.

NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $38.71 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $26.17 and a 52-week high of $38.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.84.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1,584.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

