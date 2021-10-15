IOST (IOST) Price Reaches $0.0517 on Exchanges

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. IOST has a market capitalization of $936.33 million and $173.19 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOST coin can now be bought for $0.0517 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IOST has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.70 or 0.00255557 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00043471 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.95 or 0.00201203 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00091590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About IOST

IOST is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,099,719,631 coins. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official website is iost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

Buying and Selling IOST

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

