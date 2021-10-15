iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,360 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.74% of iRhythm Technologies worth $14,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,911,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $369,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 23.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 31.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 41,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,629,000 after purchasing an additional 35,306 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $72.43 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $286.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.76.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.38. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.95 million. On average, research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IRTC shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.83.

iRhythm Technologies Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

