iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Short Interest Update

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 653,900 shares, an increase of 124.6% from the September 15th total of 291,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 503,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000.

NASDAQ IUSV traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $73.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,303. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.20. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $52.61 and a 12 month high of $74.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.433 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%.

