iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Short Interest Update

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 991,700 shares, a decline of 42.3% from the September 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,057,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IUSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,345,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,010,080 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,770,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,718,000 after buying an additional 5,710,699 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,033,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,577,000 after buying an additional 4,622,353 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,788,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,616,000 after buying an additional 563,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,216,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,497,000 after buying an additional 1,397,989 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB opened at $53.21 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $52.48 and a 12-month high of $54.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.38.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

