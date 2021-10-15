iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,759,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,281,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $114.57. The company had a trading volume of 103,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,727,349. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.16. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.20 and a 12-month high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.