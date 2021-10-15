iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 140,300 shares, a growth of 98.7% from the September 15th total of 70,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period.

Get iShares India 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INDY traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.63. 4,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,559. iShares India 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $35.05 and a 12-month high of $53.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.50.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.