iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWX) Trading 1.1% Higher

iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWX) traded up 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.23 and last traded at $56.16. 1,078,004 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 1,438,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.54.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.04.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.