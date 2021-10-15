iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 32,461 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 889,303 shares.The stock last traded at $27.99 and had previously closed at $27.84.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,364,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $541,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 13,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,531,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,796,000 after purchasing an additional 347,488 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

