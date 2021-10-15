iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 8.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $5,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,814,000 after purchasing an additional 478,845 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 67.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $268,000.

IWB traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $251.01. 160,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,548. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $180.78 and a fifty-two week high of $255.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.94.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

