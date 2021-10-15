iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Hits New 52-Week High at $86.86

Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $86.86 and last traded at $86.82, with a volume of 3598 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.07.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.77.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 59.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.