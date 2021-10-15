Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.65 Million

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2021

Brokerages expect Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) to post $13.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Itamar Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.70 million and the lowest is $13.60 million. Itamar Medical posted sales of $11.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itamar Medical will report full year sales of $53.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $53.00 million to $53.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $71.06 million, with estimates ranging from $67.50 million to $74.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Itamar Medical.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITMR. Cowen lowered shares of Itamar Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Itamar Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itamar Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.37.

Shares of Itamar Medical stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.40. 2,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,817. Itamar Medical has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $30.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.46 and a 200-day moving average of $22.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,193,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,592,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Itamar Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,981,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 686.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 332,900 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Itamar Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,455,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC increased its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 918,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,008,000 after purchasing an additional 207,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.52% of the company’s stock.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Itamar Medical (ITMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR)

Receive News & Ratings for Itamar Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itamar Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.