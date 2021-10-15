Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.65 Million

Brokerages expect Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) to post $13.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Itamar Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.70 million and the lowest is $13.60 million. Itamar Medical posted sales of $11.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itamar Medical will report full year sales of $53.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $53.00 million to $53.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $71.06 million, with estimates ranging from $67.50 million to $74.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Itamar Medical.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITMR. Cowen lowered shares of Itamar Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Itamar Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itamar Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.37.

Shares of Itamar Medical stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.40. 2,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,817. Itamar Medical has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $30.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.46 and a 200-day moving average of $22.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,193,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,592,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Itamar Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,981,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 686.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 332,900 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Itamar Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,455,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC increased its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 918,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,008,000 after purchasing an additional 207,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.52% of the company’s stock.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease.

