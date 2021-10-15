iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics. iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ ITOS opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.35. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $47.61. The company has a market cap of $964.75 million, a PE ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 2.21.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.34). On average, research analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 50,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $1,488,063.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michel Detheux sold 7,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $210,421.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,750.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 376,575 shares of company stock valued at $10,557,567. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

