Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Jabil were worth $5,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 47,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JBL. Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. boosted their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

JBL opened at $62.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $64.32.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

Jabil announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $1,481,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,121,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,581 shares of company stock worth $5,843,840 in the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.