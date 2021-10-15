Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $180.71.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson bought 169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after acquiring an additional 97,259 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 10.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 17.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,267,000 after acquiring an additional 15,649 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ JKHY traded up $2.08 on Friday, reaching $170.06. 370,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $141.65 and a one year high of $179.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.47.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 44.66%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.