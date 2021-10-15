Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Janux Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel T cell engager immunotherapies. Janux Therapeutics Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, Calif. “

Several other research firms have also commented on JANX. Bank of America started coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Janux Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Janux Therapeutics stock opened at $21.86 on Thursday. Janux Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $37.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.35.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,163,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,340,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,168,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,743,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,239,000. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

