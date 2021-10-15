Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Boeing in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aircraft producer will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.22). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Boeing’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $304.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $252.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.95.

NYSE:BA opened at $217.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.35. The company has a market cap of $127.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The business had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. F3Logic LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 1.4% during the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 28.6% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

