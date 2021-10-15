Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.09 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $12.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.74 EPS.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ESS. Mizuho upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.22.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $334.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $186.30 and a 12-month high of $337.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 12.0% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 33,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 8.7% in the third quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 59,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 17,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 94.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 9.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,036,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total transaction of $2,417,837.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total value of $3,104,924.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $8,770,152. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 65.21%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.