Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Redwood Trust, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Redwood Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

RWT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of RWT opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. Redwood Trust has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $13.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average is $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a current ratio of 6.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is presently 2,100.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 461.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

