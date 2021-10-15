Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Healthcare Trust of America in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.81 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s FY2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.45.

Shares of HTA stock opened at $32.96 on Friday. Healthcare Trust of America has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $33.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 89.08 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is presently 76.02%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTA. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the second quarter valued at $28,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 83.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 144.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.