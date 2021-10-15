Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Netflix in a report released on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now forecasts that the Internet television network will earn $13.37 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $13.23. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $737.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Netflix’s FY2023 earnings at $16.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $21.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $25.91 EPS.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NFLX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $643.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. JP Morgan Cazenove increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 target price (up from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $637.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $633.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.52 billion, a PE ratio of 65.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Netflix has a 1 year low of $463.41 and a 1 year high of $646.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $578.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $537.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 79.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

