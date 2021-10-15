Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €142.00 Price Target for SAP (ETR:SAP)

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been assigned a €142.00 ($167.06) target price by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SAP. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays set a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €136.00 ($160.00) target price on SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €139.00 ($163.53) price target on SAP in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €135.00 ($158.82).

SAP stock opened at €124.96 ($147.01) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €122.83 and its 200 day moving average price is €118.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52. The firm has a market cap of $147.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48. SAP has a 52 week low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 52 week high of €135.62 ($159.55).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

