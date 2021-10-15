Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €73.00 Price Target for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) received a €73.00 ($85.88) price target from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €64.02 ($75.32).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 52 week high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

