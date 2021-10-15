Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for DexCom in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.28 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DXCM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.13.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $554.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. DexCom has a 12-month low of $305.63 and a 12-month high of $579.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.62, a P/E/G ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $533.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $448.21.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $595.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.02 million. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of DexCom by 58.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 140.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 155.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 58.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

In other DexCom news, EVP Chad Patterson sold 291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.37, for a total transaction of $157,538.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.79, for a total value of $229,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,366 shares of company stock valued at $22,703,487. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

