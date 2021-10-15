Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AB)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note issued on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon expects that the asset manager will earn $3.87 per share for the year.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $54.50 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $52.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.39. AllianceBernstein has a 1-year low of $28.61 and a 1-year high of $52.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.57.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $881.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.20 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 20.93%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 3.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 61.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.6% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 6.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.09%.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.