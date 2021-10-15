John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,631 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 60,817 shares.The stock last traded at $43.57 and had previously closed at $44.17.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.11 and its 200-day moving average is $40.23.

Get John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 17.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO)

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.