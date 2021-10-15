John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 61.6% from the September 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 12,597 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. 29.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JHS stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $15.72. 9,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,798. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $16.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.191 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Company Profile

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

