Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 14,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 1,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $131,463.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,327.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 3,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $218,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,045 shares of company stock worth $780,342 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLKB opened at $74.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.36. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.86 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -1,866.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.63. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $229.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.07 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

