Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $681,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,493,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,689 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,154,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,010,000 after buying an additional 722,054 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,303,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,947,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,753,000 after buying an additional 11,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 258.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 720,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,592,000 after buying an additional 519,983 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $102.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.20. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $77.34 and a 12-month high of $105.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.